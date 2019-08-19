Investigation underway after 1 person stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus

Please avoid the area of the 600 Blk of Langsdorf due to police activity. A homicide occurred on the campus of @csuf and the FPD will be handing the investigation due to an MOU with @csufpd . FPD PIO will be handling all media inquiries and he is en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/K8dLLGHJYo — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) August 19, 2019

UPDATE: Incident in College Park lot S is not part of planned drill in a section of Pollak Library. — Cal State Fullerton (@csuf) August 19, 2019

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police are investigating a homicide on the California State University campus after one person was stabbed to death just days before the start of the fall semester.In a tweet, CSUF campus police said there was an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning south of the College Park building on Nutwood Avenue.People were being told to avoid the area around parking Lot S on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive.The male suspect in the incident was described as having black hair, wearing pants and shirt.No further details were available on the suspect, victim, or what led up to the incident.Filming for an active shooter training had been scheduled near the campus library that day, but the two were not related.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.