Investigation underway after 1 person stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police are investigating a homicide on the California State University campus after one person was stabbed to death just days before the start of the fall semester.

In a tweet, CSUF campus police said there was an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning south of the College Park building on Nutwood Avenue.

People were being told to avoid the area around parking Lot S on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive.



The male suspect in the incident was described as having black hair, wearing pants and shirt.

No further details were available on the suspect, victim, or what led up to the incident.

Filming for an active shooter training had been scheduled near the campus library that day, but the two were not related.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
