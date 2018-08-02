1 man shot, wounded after fight at El Sereno burger stand

One person was shot and wounded at Troy's Burgers in El Sereno, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
EL SERENO, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was shot and wounded at a burger stand in El Sereno, police said.

The shooting happened at Troy's Burgers, at Valley Boulevard and Eastern Avenue around 2:37 p.m.

The man who was shot went to a hospital in stable condition. He was seen walking into a nearby business shortly after the shooting to buy water and lifting up his shirt to show his gunshot wound.


Police say two suspects drove up to the burger stand and approached a man in the parking lot. The passenger in the car and the man got into a brief fight and the passenger then shot him one or two times. The motive behind the fight and shooting remains under investigation.

The two men in the four-door sedan then fled the scene. They remain on the loose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrobberyEl SerenoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, OCDA says
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
CA attorney general will fight Trump admin over clean-car rules
California joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of San Bernardino County
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
All evacuations lifted in Corona brush fire, officials say
Cars hit by rocks thrown off 91 Fwy overpass in Corona, CHP says
Show More
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
More News