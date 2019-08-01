1 shot in deputy-involved shooting in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Hyde Park early Thursday morning, according to authorities.The shooting occurred on the 7100 block of Brynhurst Avenue at approximately 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The person wounded was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Authorities may be looking for a second suspect.Investigators were focusing on an Arco gas station near the scene. It was not known if that was where the shooting took place or if the victim ended up near the area.