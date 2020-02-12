1 shot, killed near Highland Park elementary school

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot and killed near an elementary school in Highland Park and the suspect remains on the loose, police say.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. near Ash Street and N. Avenue 56. That location is next to Monte Vista Street Elementary School.

One man was dead at the scene and the suspect or suspects fled.

The LAPD's Northeast division is investigating.
