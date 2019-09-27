Corona del Mar Middle & High School altercation: Student hospitalized, another arrested after on-campus incident

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One student was hospitalized and another was arrested after a physical altercation Thursday at Corona del Mar Middle & High School, officials said.In a statement, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District said the incident occurred on campus and after school, prompting an immediate response from a school resource officer and paramedics.The extent of the hospitalized student's injuries were not disclosed.A spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed that an arrest was made but did not provide further details.The school district's statement said it was "working with site administrators to determine disciplinary action.""Our schools respond as quickly as possible to any issues on our campuses. Please trust that we are taking appropriate action," the statement said.