14-year-old girl killed, another wounded in shooting at family party in San Bernardino; shooter sought

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The search continued Wednesday for a shooter who opened fire at a party in San Bernardino days earlier and killed a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.Elizabeth Martinez was at a family gathering in the 1600 block of West Porter Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when she and another girl were struck by gunfire, the San Berardino Police Department said in a statement.Both victims were transported to a hospital, where Elizabeth died a short time later. The other girl was listed in stable condition is expected to recover.The motive for the shooting is under investigation.A description of the shooter was not available.Investigators are expected to release more details about the case at a Wednesday news conference.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police Detective W. Flesher (909) 384-5655 or flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sergeant A. Tello at (909) 384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.