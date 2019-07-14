HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Hawthorne, authorities say.
Police say the two victims were walking around 1:45 a.m. along Prairie Avenue, near El Segundo Boulevard, when a driver hit them and took off.
Evidence at the scene lead police to a home in Hawthorne, where they arrested a suspect for driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
Another driver struck a Hawthorne police car during that investigation.
Nobody was hurt in that crash and police say driving under the influence was not the cause for the second crash.
1 woman dead, another injured in Hawthorne hit-and-run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News