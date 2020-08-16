1-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Long Beach, authorities say

Police say DUI was not a factor and the driver will not be arrested.
By ABC7.com
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A toddler died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a Long Beach neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue after receiving a call about a collision around 8 p.m., according to the Long Beach Fire Department. It's unclear how it happened, but the toddler was in the middle of the street when the accident occurred.

The 1-year-old was transported to a hospital but later died.

Police say DUI was not a factor and the driver will not be arrested.

Police say it appears to be a tragic accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countytraffic fatalitieslong beachchild deathchildren hit by cartoddlertraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAFD pays last respects to firefighter who died from COVID-19
Deputies discover another severed dog head in Valencia
Lake Fire: 12 homes destroyed, dozens of lightning strikes
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pasadena
SoCal weather: Sizzling temps continue Sunday
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Show More
Panda at Smithsonian's National Zoo could give birth within days
Suspect surrenders after high-speed pursuit across OC
Permanently disabled mother of 2 loses home in Lake Fire
Power restored after Stage 3 emergency declared
Bay Area couple celebrating birthday are beaten by police
More TOP STORIES News