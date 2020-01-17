1-year-old girl kidnapped by father in Santa Cruz, police say

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz's police chief says authorities are responding to the kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl.

Police are searching for the suspect, Brian Sellen, in the area of Front and 2nd streets.

Officers say Sellen took 1-year-old Mila Sellen after a domestic dispute. Police Chief Andy Mills told ABC affiliate KSBW that Brian is Mila's father.

He says they found one of the baby's shoes in the neighborhood.

If you see Sellen or Mila, call 911 immediately.



