1-year-old overdoses on heroin in NC; father charged with child abuse

#Breaking: 26-year-old Luis Castellon is facing child abuse charges after his 1-year-old son overdosed on heroin. Warrants say two rounds of narcan were administered and the child was placed on a narcan drip in order to survive. pic.twitter.com/KM7GM4rIfy — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) February 3, 2020

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is in jail after Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies said he left heroin in a place where a 1-year-old had access to it and overdosed.Twenty-six-year-old Luis Castellon of Sampson County is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.According to a warrant from the sheriff's office, Castellon left the heroin out on New Year's Day. His 1-year-old boy then overdosed and had to be given two rounds of Narcan and a Narcan drip to survive."Anytime there is a case this serious that could have led to someone's death, we try to take the most aggressive stance as possible," said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West. "The child very easily could have died. Fortunately, medical treatment arrived quickly and we were able to reverse the effects of the opiate. He's doing well now. Could have been very serious consequences."Deputies said the child had various internal health problems from the overdose and subsequent treatment."The judge denied our request, but did put in a no contact provision where you can't have contact with this child or any other minor child as a result of these charges," said West.Castellon will be in court Monday afternoon."I do believe the child is in the mother's custody. No allegations that she had anything to do with the incident. Appears to be safe and doing well at this time," said West.