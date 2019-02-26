Upland PD: Infant girl with skull fractures dies, 1-year-old possibly thrown off building

Upland police believe a 1-year-old was thrown from a two-story apartment building on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (KABC)

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
An infant girl with skull fractures found inside an Upland apartment has died and a 1-year-old boy who was possibly thrown off the two-story building was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

When police officers arrived at the 600 block of N. Wedgewood Avenue around midday, they found the 1-year-old in front of the structure. Investigators said it appeared the child may have been thrown from the apartment building.

As more officers arrived on scene, a woman jumped off a second-floor balcony. When authorities went inside the building, they found another child -- described as an infant -- unresponsive in an apartment unit.

All three were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. Police say the woman is the mother of the two children.

Later Tuesday, police said the girl found inside the apartment had skull fractures and other injuries and had died.

The 1-year-old was described as being in stable condition.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babiescrimerooftopchildrenpoliceUplandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Santa Anita track concerns: 19 horses die in 2 months
SoCal to see some light rain Wednesday
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Mother and daughter are charged in deaths of 5 relatives
Oscar thief or all a big mistake?
Pot businesses fund homeless shelter beds
Eyewitness This: CA car registration, IE poppies, Olympic gymnast gives back
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Show More
Bill would let CA drivers register vehicles every other year
Early-morning earthquakes rattle Norwalk and WeHo
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Hancock Park: Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metro bus
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
More News