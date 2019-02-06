10 explosions rattle downtown Atlanta, blow manhole covers off; no injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating an explosion in midtown Atlanta Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA --
Authorities are investigating an underground electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta that blew manhole covers into the air Wednesday morning.

At 8:04 a.m. ET, first responders were dispatched to a report of explosions from manhole covers.

Authorities spoke to witnesses who said that approximately 10 large explosions came from a manhole cover and a grate, said Atlanta Fire Rescue's Cortez Stafford.

Once those explosions happened, it tripped a large transformer breaker system a few blocks from the area. That cut the power that was going to the transformers, which put the fire out and caused the explosions to stop, Stafford said.

The 10 very large explosions resulted from an electrical fire, Stafford said.

Emory Hospital's basement and first floor were investigated to make sure there was no fire. Because of that they asked the hospital staff to move some patients closer to the sidewalk away from the building, Stafford said.

The fire department is looking into reports that multiple manhole covers blew off Peachtree Street. Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police say they've closed the main artery through the city's midtown area.

Police said the exact cause of the electrical explosion was under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glendale police investigate 2 deaths, possibly related
605 Fwy. reopened in Baldwin Park after multi-vehicle crash
Buddhist temple in Garden Grove destroyed by fire
Latinos, blacks breathe 40 percent more pollution than whites in CA: Study
OC school worker arrested, accused of luring teen girls into car with marijuana
Husband of Dodgers fan killed by foul ball hopes for better safety
Clippers agree to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in 6-player deal, sources say
Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party
Show More
Massachusetts high court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction
Men who smoke marijuana have higher sperm count, Harvard study says
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
More News