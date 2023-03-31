All lanes were closed on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace after a shooting involving Monterey Park police left an armed suspect dead.

Officer involved shooting investigation leads to closure of both sides of 10 Freeway in City Terrace

CITY TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- Both lanes of the 10 Freeway have been shut down in City Terrace due to an investigation after police fatally shoot a suspect.

The overpass of the 10 Freeway is also closed due to the investigation.

A body was seen covered near shell casings on an entrance ramp to the freeway. It is believed that the victim was armed with a handgun and was running away from Monterey Park police when he got into a shootout with officers.

It is unclear who the suspect was or why they were wanted by police, but the Monterey Park Police Department, LAFD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were on scene.

It appears the 10 Freeway will be closed for at least several hours

