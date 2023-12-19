CHP responds to report of possible shooting on 10 Freeway in Monterey Park; several EB lanes closed

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a possible shooting Tuesday morning on the 10 Freeway in Monterey Park, prompting the closure of several lanes as the investigation got underway.

The incident was reported about 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near the 710 Freeway interchange.

One person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, but the nature of that individual's injuries was not immediately confirmed.

Highway Patrol officers were seen searching for evidence in the shut-down lanes. Westbound traffic was backed up amid the morning commute.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.