10 Fwy completely shut down at San Antonio Ave. in Upland after person shot by law enforcement

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The 10 Freeway was completely shut down in the Upland area Friday afternoon after a person described as a suspect was shot by law enforcement.The freeway was fully closed at San Antonio Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and would be in place for an "extended duration," according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP confirmed to Eyewitness News that the shooting occurred on the eastbound side of the freeway at Euclid Avenue, but it's unknown which law enforcement agency was involved.Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not clear, but the closure was causing significant backup for motorists.The public is being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.