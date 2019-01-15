Update: I-10 at La Cadena Drive in Colton. All lanes closed in both directions. Please us alternative route. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 https://t.co/12FhNptYav — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 16, 2019

Both sides of the 10 Freeway were beginning to reopen Tuesday night after a fiery truck crash shut down both directions in the Inland Empire's Colton area.The semi crashed near La Cadena Drive around 7:30 p.m., going over the side of the road and then catching fire, and continuing to block some lanes.CHP units responded and blocked off the freeway. Because of the fire, both sides were closed.By around 9:20 p.m., the CHP started to reopen some of the eastbound lanes and at least one lane of the westbound side.The driver was able to escape the vehicle without serious injury.Officials say no other vehicle was involved in the collision.The cause of the crash was under investigation.