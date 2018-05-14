FAIRFIELD, Calif. --A Fairfield, California, couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor.
"This is absolutely appalling," Ina Rogers said, standing in the doorway of her Fairfield home while giving reporters her reaction to charges that she and her husband abused and tortured their 10 children.
#DEVELOPING Ina Rogers says she and husband Jonathan Allen did not abuse 10 children. “My husband is amazing person. I am amazing mother.” pic.twitter.com/El5DkoKxtz— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) May 14, 2018
"I strive, I thrive on being a good parent to my children," Rogers said. "My husband has a lot of tattoos. He looks like a scary individual, and that's why people are so quick to judge him. But my husband is an amazing person. I am an amazing mother."
The 30-year-old mother is out on bail after her arrest in late March, in which she was being charged with abuse after police returned her 12-year-old son to the family home after he had been reported missing.
Rogers showed reporters the inside of her home, which she claims was left messy by police after their search. All of the children sleep on the floor in one room.
Fairfield police arrested Rogers' 29-year-old husband Jonathan Michael Allen on Friday after a six-week investigation. He's been charged with nine felony counts of child cruelty and seven of torture. He's pleaded not guilty.
"The children described incidents of intentional abuse resulting in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot by a pellet or airsoft gun," said Lt. Greg Hurlbut.
Hurlbut added that officers found spoiled food on the floor and animal and human feces when they removed the children from the home in March. He said some areas of the home were impassable.
Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry added, "Based upon the information that I know, I'm horrified by the statements given by these children."
Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry said the torture was carried out "for sadistic purposes."
Rogers said she got pregnant when she was 16 years old. The Fairfield resident went on to say that she has 11 biological children ages 4 months to 14 years old -- three she had before meeting Allen and eight in the past 10 years.
She said she home schools the children while working full-time as a medical technician.
"Not only do I have 11 children and I'm 30 years old, but I also home school all of my children and people don't agree with that lifestyle and so I've had many people question my right to parent, and I just feel like this whole situation was exploded," Rogers said.
Allen was arraigned Monday afternoon in a Solano County court. He is being held on $5.2 million bail.
The case is similar to that of David and Louise Turpin from Perris. They face 78 charges, including torture, false imprisonment and child endangerment. They were arrested in January after one of their 13 children escaped their home and called 911.
The Fairfield children have all been placed in the custody of Rogers' sister and mother in the Bay Area. All 10 children were initially taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.
VIDEO: Police discuss alleged abuse of 10 children in Fairfield
With the assistance of Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney's Office, detectives with the Fairfield Police Department's Family Violence Unit initiated an investigation.
Officials say the investigation revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the father of the children and served by detectives on Friday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the family home.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.