10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for 10 suspects after a high-end pop-up store in Beverly Grove was ransacked early Monday morning. (ANGNews)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are looking for 10 suspects after a pop-up store in Beverly Grove was ransacked early Monday morning.

Detectives said the suspects came in four separate cars, smashed the windows and hauled away handbags and clothes from the location.

The burglary occurred in the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard. The location is the site of a pop-up event from Amuze, which said online it was selling products from the fashion brands Valentino, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

Footage from the aftermath of the scene showed shattered glass scattered across the sidewalk.

Police are determining the value of the stolen merchandise.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabburglaryclothingLos Angeles CountyBeverly GroveLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dangerous surf pounds Southland coast
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Show More
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
Philippines contestant Catriona Gray named Miss Universe
'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal
Los Angeles Rams lose 30-23 against Philadelphia Eagles
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
More News