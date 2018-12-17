10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked

Police are looking for 10 suspects after a pop-up store in Beverly Grove was ransacked early Monday morning.Detectives said the suspects came in four separate cars, smashed the windows and hauled away handbags and clothes from the location.The burglary occurred in the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard. The location is the site of a pop-up event from Amuze, which said online it was selling products from the fashion brands Valentino, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.Footage from the aftermath of the scene showed shattered glass scattered across the sidewalk.Police are determining the value of the stolen merchandise.