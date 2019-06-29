10-year-old boy recounts moment he was struck by lightning in Hawaii

By ABC7.com staff
A 10 year-old boy is thankful to be alive after getting struck by lightning during a severe storm in Hawaii.

Neziah Kilusi said he and his father were riding in the bed of the family pickup truck during the pouring rain.

They say they saw a bright flash and heard what sounded like a cherry bomb.

The lightning struck a nearby transformer and their truck.

"The thing came down and boom, right on my hand," the boy said. "It felt like I got one big huge, one big huge shot from a gun on my hand."

The boy is recovering after a brief stay in the hospital.

Two workers at the Honolulu Airport were also struck.

Meteorologists say Hawaii rarely sees lightning in June.
