10-year-old boy recounts moment he was struck by lightning in Hawaii

A 10 year-old boy is thankful to be alive after getting struck by lightning during a severe storm in Hawaii.Neziah Kilusi said he and his father were riding in the bed of the family pickup truck during the pouring rain.They say they saw a bright flash and heard what sounded like a cherry bomb.The lightning struck a nearby transformer and their truck."The thing came down and boom, right on my hand," the boy said. "It felt like I got one big huge, one big huge shot from a gun on my hand."The boy is recovering after a brief stay in the hospital.Two workers at the Honolulu Airport were also struck.Meteorologists say Hawaii rarely sees lightning in June.