10-year-old boy missing from Pasadena, sheriff says

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Jamari Randy Fernandez was last seen on Monday at 4:45 p.m at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in the city of Pasadena.

Jamari is 4 feet tall, weighs 70 lbs. and has short black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts, authorities say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lohmann or Sgt. Busch at 626-798-1131. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)
