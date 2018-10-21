10-year-old boy wounded in Pomona drive-by shooting

A 10-year-old boy was shot in an apparent drive-by targeting another person in Pomona, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Cornelia Street.

Police responded to the area for multiple calls about a drive-by shooting, and they also were called to a local hospital for a youth with a gunshot wound.

The boy was struck by a single shot to his shoulder, police said, and he was listed in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and the boy was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.
