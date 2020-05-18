10-year-old child fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a 10-year-old child was fatally shot in La Puente Sunday evening, authorities said.The boy was transported to a trauma center after he was shot inside a vehicle at around 9:43 p.m. near the intersection of N. Hacienda Boulevard and Amard Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities said the boy was seated in the vehicle when the suspect in a dark colored sedan fired a handgun and shot the boy in the upper torso.The child was initially taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, but was then transported to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, according to the sheriff's department.The boy died from his wounds at the trauma center.Authorities say he was shot once.Further details regarding the shooting were not immediately provided.A suspect description was not available.