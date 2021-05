SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody after a 10-year-old girl and her father were stabbed in Sun Valley Wednesday evening, police said.The Los Angeles Police Department says officers responded to the 7600 block of Claybeck Avenue after a fight broke out between the suspect and the girl's father.During the fight, the girl was somehow stabbed, LAPD said.The suspect was seen on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.The condition of the girl and her father is unknown.