10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at festival in New Jersey, police say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Officials said a 10-year-old girl has died after she fell off a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday night.

New Jersey State Police said the girl fell off the ride at about 6 p.m.

According to a witness, the girl fell off the "Extreme" ride.

The witness said the child was motionless at the scene and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

"I have a seven year old and just seeing the little girl it's so heartbreaking," said Jessica Estrada Plasencia. "You would think your kids would be safe...I know you ride at your own risk, but they are there to make sure your kids are secure, to make sure kids aren't going to fall off a ride."

Witnesses said family members of the child appeared to be distraught.

Many families demanded that the fair be shut down for the evening after the incident.

The girl was taken to Cooper University Health Care following the incident. Officials announced that the girl had died on Sunday morning.
