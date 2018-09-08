10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others hospitalized, including 3 children

By and ABC7.com staff
CYPRESS PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday morning in a Cypress Park house fire that left six people hospitalized, including her parents, three other children and a firefighter.

Some 30 firefighters responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Thorpe Avenue, where the single-story duplex was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The mother had been able to push three of the children out of a window, an LAFD spokesman said. Firefighters searched the home and found the 10-year-old girl, who was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother and father, two young siblings and a cousin were also hospitalized in unknown condition, as was a firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
