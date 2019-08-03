100-acre brush fire erupts near 5 Freeway in Castaic area; CHP shuts down 2 NB lanes

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Saturday afternoon were battling a 100-acre brush fire near the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area, officials said.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

According to the Angeles National Forest's Twitter account, the blaze was burning shortly before 1:30 p.m. about 2 miles north of Templin Highway. The California Highway Patrol closed 2 lanes on the 5 Freeway at the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
