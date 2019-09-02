100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County

The fire was in dry grass and brush near Snail Canyon on Mount Pinos Road with a full response including air tankers.

By ABC7.com staff
A 100-acre brush fire erupted near Snail Canyon in Ventura County Sunday.

The fire was in dry grass and brush near Snail Canyon on Mount Pinos Road. There was a full response including air tankers and response from the Ventura County Fire Department, Kern County Fire, and the Angeles National Forest.

No structures were threatened.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
