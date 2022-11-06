WATCH LIVE

100-car pile-up in Denver after snow the night before

Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the road as tow trucks move inoperable cars.

Sunday, November 6, 2022 4:57AM
Roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on icy roads early Friday southwest of downtown Denver, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Injuries to drivers and passengers were minor, said Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman told The Denver Post.

Schepman said slick roads after snowfall Thursday night was the likely cause.

Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the road as tow trucks move inoperable cars to a nearby lot.

The road has since been reopened.

