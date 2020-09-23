SQF Complex Fire

100 firefighters from Mexico coming to help fight SQF Complex Fires in Tulare County

Fire departments across California are stretched thin, with 23 fires currently raging out of control.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Mexico is sending 100 firefighters to Central California to help fight the SQF Complex Fires.

The Mexican firefighters will be arriving at San Bernardino International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. They will then undergo training for a couple of days, after which they will join the ranks of fire crews battling the SQF Complex Fires raging in Tulare County.



The SQF Complex Fires have already torched more than 144,708 acres and destroyed nearly 200 structures, forcing many residents to evacuate. They are only 33% contained.

The United States Forest Service and the Mexican government have historically helped each other out in forest and fire management.

Fire crews across California are currently in the midst of one of the worst fire seasons in history, with 23 fires currently raging out of control. They are in dire need of personnel.


