100-year-old man found dead in Encino, possibly linked to assault suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 100-year-old man was found apparently murdered in an Encino home and police are working to see if a man arrested for a nearby assault is responsible for the killing.

Police and paramedics found the victim at a home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place around 12:50 p.m. The 100-year-old man was dead at the scene inside his home with numerous contusions and lacerations, police say.

He was found less than an hour after officers had responded to an assault call in a nearby neighborhood and placed a man in custody.

Multiple reports were received of a suspect with a machete and knife who was walking around the neighborhood with a dog and had possibly assaulted someone, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At 11:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Coronet Drive in Encino for an assault with a deadly weapon. They found a suspect at the scene and took him into custody without further incident, and recovered an axe and a knife.

One person sustained minor injuries for that assault and did not have to be hospitalized.

The assault suspect, whose name has not been released, remains in custody and detectives are working to determine if he is responsible for the elderly man's death.

