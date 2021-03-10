Search for murder suspect snarls traffic on 101 Freeway in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A murder suspect slipped out of custody in the downtown Los Angeles area, prompting a massive search that temporarily shut down the 101 Freeway Tuesday evening, according to police.Traffic on the freeway was shut down in the area between Los Angeles and Vignes streets, and surface streets along the freeway were also impacted. Lanes were reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the LAPD, L.A. County Sheriff's Department and Long Beach police, are involved in the manhunt.Further details were not immediately available.