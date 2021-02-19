Arson suspected after several small fires erupt near 101 Freeway in Echo Park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities believe an arsonist set a series of small fires on a hillside near the 101 Freeway in Echo Park Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Alvardo Street around 5 a.m. as several small blazes burned brush along a noise barrier wall.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as firefighters extinguished the five spot fires. Several structures were near the fires, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The 101 Freeway was not impacted, but northbound traffic slowed in the area as the fires burned and multiple fire trucks responded to the scene.

Authorities searched the area for a suspect, but no additional information was immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
