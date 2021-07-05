Deadly crash shuts down southbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area Monday morning, prompting a shut down of all southbound lanes, according to authorities.One person died in the crash that was reported at 4:46 a.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway at the Pilgrimage Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.Authorities are investigating the case as a hit-and-run incident after they say the driver of a box truck struck the victim and the fled the scene.A Sigalert was issued around 5 a.m. CHP said traffic was being diverted off at Highland Avenue.A hazmat team is expected to arrive at the scene, and it was not immediately known when lanes will reopen.Further details about the crash were not immediately available. Authorities said the color of the box truck is red and white.