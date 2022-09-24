8 hurt, traffic snarled after multi-vehicle crash on eastbound 105 Freeway in Westchester

The Los Angeles Fire Department said eight people were transported for injuries. According to a traffic incident log, an infant was among the injured.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound 105 Freeway near the 405 in Westchester Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said all eight patients were transported via ambulances. According to a traffic incident log, an infant was among the injured.

Traffic will be impacted for an unknown duration. Footage from the scene showed most lanes were shut down and traffic was moving slowly.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved five vehicles, LAFD reported. A van with front-end damage was seen on the side of the freeway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.