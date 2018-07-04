108 fake replica Super Bowl rings seized by US customs officials

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized a shipment of several dozen fake replica Super Bowl rings from Hong Kong.The 108 rings seized last week represented many past champions, including the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.In a press release statement, CBP said officers "noted the poor craftsmanship" of the rings and held them to check their authenticity with the National Football League.The league, the trademark holder, confirmed the rings were fake.The NFL said an authorized replica Super Bowl ring can cost $10,000 but counterfeits are sold online for $25.