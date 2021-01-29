FORT BLISS, Texas -- Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.
Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.
The 1st Armored Division, also known as "Old Ironsides," is a renowned U.S. Army armored division consisting of approximately 17,000 highly-trained soldiers, according to the Army's website.
The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.
Fort Bliss was established in 1848 and has been considered one of the Department of Defense's premier installations. It's comprised of approximately 1.12 million acres of land in Texas and New Mexico. That acreage is larger than the state of Rhode Island.
The cantonment area is within the city limits of El Paso.
PREVIOUS STORIES ON FORT BLISS
Foul play ruled out after soldier was found dead in Fort Bliss barracksPFC faces sexual assault charge involving soldier found dead in Ft. BlissCOVID-19 outbreak on Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance, Army says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More