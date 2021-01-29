11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance, Army says

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The 1st Armored Division, also known as "Old Ironsides," is a renowned U.S. Army armored division consisting of approximately 17,000 highly-trained soldiers, according to the Army's website.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

Fort Bliss was established in 1848 and has been considered one of the Department of Defense's premier installations. It's comprised of approximately 1.12 million acres of land in Texas and New Mexico. That acreage is larger than the state of Rhode Island.

The cantonment area is within the city limits of El Paso.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
