Coronavirus

11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home

CONCORD, California -- A puppy belonging to an ER nurse who is helping fight COVID-19 was stolen from a northern California home.

According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner's house on Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Max belongs to a nurse.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, who appears to be a German Shepherd, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

The person was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, a mask over the face, and blue medical gloves. The person was also sporting jeans and grey shoes, possibly New Balance brand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftanimals in perilcoronavirusmissing dogpetsdogu.s. & worlddogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
CA woman says she was spat on, confronted with racial slurs
Coronavirus: OC officials consider requiring face coverings
Domestic violence cases climbing in LA County
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
Trump order comes as immigration to US already at a standstill, lawyer says
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
Show More
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
More TOP STORIES News