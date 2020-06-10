110 SB Freeway reopens in Gardena after reported shooting

All lanes of the 110 Freeway in Gardena reopened late Wednesday morning after reports of shots fired prompted an investigation that halted traffic.
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the 110 Freeway in Gardena reopened late Wednesday morning after reports of shots fired prompted an investigation that halted traffic.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 6 a.m. near Redondo Beach Boulevard. AIR7 HD's Scott Reiff said a two-vehicle collision occurred near the site of the investigation. One of the vehicles apparently caught fire, and the other sustained significant frontend damage.

It was not immediately clear if the crash and shooting were connected.

The shooting was reported at about 3:50 a.m. Authorities did not immediately provide additional information on the shooting or collision.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down during the morning rush, with traffic being diverted at the Rosecrans Avenue exit. Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The southbound lanes remained close as of 9 a.m.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gardenalos angeles countyshootingaccident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities searching for armed suspect who shot deputy in Paso Robles
Brush fire erupts off 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass
Man married to missing kids' mom charged with hiding remains
USC: 'Welcome home, Reggie Bush'
1 fired, another suspended from job after George Floyd death imitation
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
LAPD officer charged with assault after Boyle Heights confrontation
Show More
Columbus statue thrown into lake in Richmond, Va.
Suspect arrested after chase from South LA to Redondo
MLS to resume season with tournament starting July 8
Firefighters battle 15-acre fire in Hacienda Heights
After 30 years, 'Cops' off the streets and airwaves
More TOP STORIES News