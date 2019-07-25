Second power outage hits Glendale, leaving 11,000 customers without electricity amid heat wave

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Some 11,000 Glendale residents are without power again, after it had been restored earlier Wednesday, following the failure of a Glendale Water & Power substation.

The failure resulted in both the power outages that hit the region amid a sweltering heat wave, the utility tweeted, and that they were investigating the cause.



The second outage was reported about 4 p.m. and the first happened just five hours before.

Glendale Water & Power tweeted that there was no estimated time frame for restoring electricity for the second time.



The outage was affecting customers in the Rossmoyne and surrounding areas. Some businesses in the Montrose neighborhood were in the dark for nearly an hour earlier Wednesday.

Glendale Water & Power also tweeted that four cooling centers in the city were available for those without home air conditioning in the sweltering heat.



Temperatures climbed into the low 90s by late morning and were expected to top out around 100.

A heat advisory remains in effect across much of Southern California, including the Valley and the Inland Empire, through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendalelos angeles countypower outageheatheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
SKorea: NKorea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
Judge blocks Trump Administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
Murder suspect arrested in L.A. after allegedly stabbing victim in Highland
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George officially introduced as L.A. Clippers
Metro line through Sepulveda Pass could cost $13 billion
Show More
Baby abandoned with note detailing domestic violence situation
VIDEO: Firefighters in China rescue girl dangling by her head
VIDEO: Search for suspect, 2 women underway after Van Nuys bat attack
VIDEO: Momma and baby burro relocated for their safety in Riverside
Family desperate for answers in killing of Granada Hills woman
More TOP STORIES News