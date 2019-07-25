Second power outage hits Glendale, leaving 11,000 customers without electricity amid heat wave

The current outage is a result of the substation failure we had earlier today. As our crews are working on restoring power, we are also investigating the cause of this outage. We appreciate your patience and understanding. #MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 25, 2019

We have no estimated time of restoration, we currently have 11,000 customers out without power and are working on restoration. Our crews are all working in this area. We have posted cooling center information in previous tweets. #MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 25, 2019

4 COOLING CENTERS AVAILABLE! Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado St., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E. Maple St., and Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Some 11,000 Glendale residents are without power again, after it had been restored earlier Wednesday, following the failure of a Glendale Water & Power substation.The failure resulted in both the power outages that hit the region amid a sweltering heat wave, the utility tweeted, and that they were investigating the cause.The second outage was reported about 4 p.m. and the first happened just five hours before.Glendale Water & Power tweeted that there was no estimated time frame for restoring electricity for the second time.The outage was affecting customers in the Rossmoyne and surrounding areas. Some businesses in the Montrose neighborhood were in the dark for nearly an hour earlier Wednesday.Glendale Water & Power also tweeted that four cooling centers in the city were available for those without home air conditioning in the sweltering heat.Temperatures climbed into the low 90s by late morning and were expected to top out around 100.A heat advisory remains in effect across much of Southern California, including the Valley and the Inland Empire, through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.