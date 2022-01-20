Travel

Maskless passenger prompts American Airlines flight diversion

FILE PHOTO - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MIAMI, Florida -- An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline.

The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt "administratively" with the passenger.

The woman was put on American's internal no-fly list pending further investigation, an airline spokesman said.

Airlines have frequently banned passengers for the duration of the pandemic if they refuse to follow mandatory mask requirements designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

American said there were 129 passengers and 14 crew members on the plane.

Pilots turned the Boeing 777 around less than an hour into the transatlantic flight, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airlines reported nearly 6,000 incidents involving unruly passengers last year and 151 in the first two weeks of this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Most of them involved passengers who refused to wear masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfloridaface maskamerican airlinesflight divertedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed man shot during deputy-involved shooting at OC Walmart
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Increase in SoCalGas bills a shock to some local customers
Woman accused of intentionally running over man in South El Monte
VIDEO: Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
USC fraternity parties allowed to return under new requirements
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
Show More
Man accused of fatally stabbing UCLA grad student arrested
Improving defense propels Rams onward to Tampa Bay
OC school absences decreasing, indicating possible peak in COVID surge
Ex-Long Beach school officer to stand trial in death of Mona Rodriguez
LA County sees 94% jump in homicides in 2 years, LASD stats show
More TOP STORIES News