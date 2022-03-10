otrc

Raven-Symoné returns to Disney Channel with new twist on 'Raven's Home'

New characters join Raven-Symoné in the Disney Channel reboot
Disney Channel reboots 'Raven's Home' with a twist

Disney Channel's 'Raven's Home' returns for Season Five with a cast of new characters joining star Raven-Symoné.

"Ultimately Raven Baxter gets a call from her father who has had a mild heart attack. And she brings her son with her to go check on him and they make the move," said Raven-Symoné.


Among the new characters is Alice, Raven's young cousin, played by 10-year-old Mykal-Michelle Harris.

"It's so much fun. I love working on series because you always develop a family," said Harris. "And this is one of the best families I could have ever wished for, best friends and best coworkers."


The new season of 'Raven's Home' premieres Friday, March 11 on Disney Channel.
