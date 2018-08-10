The 118 Freeway in Moorpark is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash left at least one person hospitalized Friday morning.The wreck, which appeared to involve an overturned tanker truck, caused the closure to be in place from Tierra Rejada Road to Somis. Another closure was reported at Balcom Canyon and Stockton Road, according to California Highway Patrol officials.No other injuries were immediately reported.It's unclear what caused the wreck and how long the closures would last.