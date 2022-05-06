movie

Benedict Cumberbatch says 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has powerful scope, scale

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cumberbatch, McAdams talk complexity of 'Doctor Strange'

HOLLYWOOD -- The long wait is now over for Marvel fans: "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is blasting on to the big screen.

As Dr. Steven Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch does a lot of protecting... and leads us into the unknown for a dangerous new adventure in different worlds. It's a lot to take in: think crazy, powerful, dramatic, wild, and complicated!

"I think powerful I like best because I think it's an epic film," said Cumberbatch. "I think it's got the kind of scope and scale that some of the bigger ensemble faire has. And it's a--it's a busy film!"

Rachel McAdams is back as Dr. Christine Palmer, playing a pair of very different characters as they film moves through a number of multiverses,

"I would say complicated. I would say relationships are complicated, even more complicated, complicated by the multiverse," said McAdams. "There's a lot of threads. It's very smart. It's very fast. You gotta be on your toes!"

When it comes to what is revealed in this movie multiverse...maybe "plenty" is the right word.

"A lot of surprises, so many surprises. I don't even know how many there are!" said McAdams.

"When you sit in one of these films the first time, you're just blown away by how your experience of doing it is augmented by everything that happens in post," said Cumberbatch. "So you do still feel like a spectator to your own work even though, you know, you're in the film."

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is in theaters now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviemarvel comicsmarvel
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Benedict Wong calls role in Doctor Strange movies a dream come true
Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' cast hits Hollywood red carpet
Liam Neeson back in action in 'Memory'
'Charlie's Angel' star Cheryl Ladd heads cast of 'A Cowgirl's Song'
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Grossman to stand trial for murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Police investigating possible threat at Montebello High School
Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense
Hot Wheels launches 1st-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
Show More
Large group rallies in Claremont in support of reproductive rights
LA marks Mental Health Awareness Month with tree planting
Judge considers man's claim that he is Charles Manson's grandson
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
More TOP STORIES News