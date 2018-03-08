A 12-year-old student at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes died while running in P.E. class.In a statement, the school's assistant principal said the student received immediate medical attention after collapsing Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The boy was identified as Festus O. Alagba Jr. from Torrance. According to a Facebook post, Alagba had no known health issues.No details have been released on what may have caused him to collapse. An autopsy is pending.