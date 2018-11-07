EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 12-year-old boy from East Los Angeles who was last seen Monday has been found, authorities said Wednesday.
Anthony "Tony" Acosta was last seen near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street around 5 p.m. Monday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help to find Tony, who they described as a critical missing person. Tony's family said he wasn't believed to be a runaway.
Authorities did not provide any details on where Acosta was found, but thanked the public for providing help to find him.