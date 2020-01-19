12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in El Monte.The accident happened Saturday after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Garvey and Lexington avenues, police said.An SUV and a minivan were involved in the crash.The child was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was unknown.Police haven't provided a description of the hit-and-run suspect.