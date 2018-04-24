12-year-old missing Santa Ana boy found, reunited with parents

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 12-year-old boy who was missing in Santa Ana has been found.

Police said Luciano Josue was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fairview and 5th streets. Investigators said the boy did not go to school on Monday and that his uncle dropped him off at campus after school.

Family friends found the boy about 9:30 a.m. near Fairview and First Streets, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. He was taken to Spurgeon Intermediate School, where he was reunited with his parents, Bertagna said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
