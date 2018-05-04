A 12-year-old boy was stabbed and wounded by another boy during an altercation Friday at an elementary school in Stevenson Ranch, authorities said.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of an aggravated assault at Pico Canyon Elementary School, a sheriff's spokesperson said.The injured sixth-grade student, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, investigators said. The other boy, who is also 12 years old, was detained by authorities.The incident began when the two students got into a fight and one of them brandished a knife, the sheriff's spokesperson said. After one of the boys was stabbed, they were separated by other students who intervened."They pulled the victim away and stopped the attack and were able to get the subject away from" the injured boy, who received "immediate medical aid," said sheriff's Deputy Chris Craft.Classes remained in session at the school, where counselors were available.