Long Beach Pride event honors LGBTQ+ teens: 'It builds a lot of trust in people'

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A three-day Long Beach Pride event kicked off Friday that celebrates and honors teenage members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is geared toward teens between 13 and 17 years old.

The weekend festivities includes live music, special performances and dancing.

"This is my first year completely out to my family, well most of my family," said Bailey Morris of Long Beach. "I just wanted to come out and see if I could make new friends. I brought a notebook and a pen to write peoples Instagrams and stuff down."

The event is free for teens with valid student IDs and runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the Rainbow Lagoon Park area, close to the Long Beach Convention Center.

For more information, visit Long Beach Pride's website.
