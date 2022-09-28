WATCH LIVE

18-year-old charged with murder in teen's fentanyl overdose death in San Bernardino County

6 minutes ago
The San Bernardino County district attorney's office has filed a murder charge in connection with a fentanyl poisoning death.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County district attorney's office has filed a murder charge in connection with a fentanyl poisoning death.

Police say 18-year-old Alfred Urrea of Bloomington sold and distributed opioids that led to the death of 18-year-old Adrian Alloway of Highland.

Urrea has pleaded not guilty.

The San Bernardino DA's office says it wants to bring accountability to illicit drug dealers.

This is the office's second case where murder charges stemmed from a fentanyl poisoning.

